Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms are what you should expect for the start of your Friday morning. Rain is steadily pushing east and south into East Texas ahead of a weak cold front that will slowly dip into our northern counties today. Most of these showers and storms will remain contained to our northern counties but central and Deep East Texas counties could still see a few scattered showers throughout the day. For areas that do see the cold front move through, you will likely remain in the 60s throughout the afternoon, whereas the remainder of East Texas will stay in the middle to upper 70s. Our weak cold front will stall near I-20 before lifting back north as a warm front early tomorrow morning. This will make temperatures a bit more uniform across the board, and the humidity and warmth look to stay throughout the remainder of the 7 Day Forecast. Mornings will remain mild and muggy, mostly in the lower to middle 60s, and afternoons will stay in the middle to upper 70s as winds from the south continue to pull moisture and warmth in from the Gulf of Mexico. Throughout the weekend and the majority of next week be prepared to see on and off showers and isolated thunderstorms moving through the area as we remain in a fairly active weather pattern. Not everyone will see the rain every single day but the best chances to see these showers and storms remains in our northern counties, with more spotty chances persisting in our central and southern areas.