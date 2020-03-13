East Texas Now: Meals on Wheels marketing director discusses CVID-19 virus measures

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The marketing director for Meals on Wheels will be speaking to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about how the organization is addressing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The interview is at 1 p.m., and Lyons will be speaking to Tiffany Damkov, the market director for Meals on Wheels, about the precautions they are taking in light of the fact that the organization often delivers meals to people who are home-bound due to illness or are elderly.
According to the website for Meals on Wheels - East Texas, the organization has been serving a daily meal to more than 2,500 home-bound senior citizens and disabled people in a six-county area.
