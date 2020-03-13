DPS takes preventative measures against COVID-19, encourages Texans to do the same

Additionally, DPS wants to remind Texans of the many ways to conduct their DL transactions online without the need to come into an office. Some individuals may be eligible to skip the trip and quickly renew their Texas DL or identification (ID) card online (or by phone). Address changes can also be taken care of online (or by mail) in many instances. Find out if you are eligible to renew online by visiting Texas.gov. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals. For additional information about renewing your driver license or ID card, visit the DPS website.