Dallas County declares public health emergency following community-spread case of coronavirus

(KLTV/KTRE) - Dallas County has filed a public health emergency declaration as well as a community gathering order.
That order prohibits groups of people larger than 500 people. That order goes into affect on Friday, March 13.
Judge Clay Jenkins said at a press conference at Dallas County Health and Human Services Thursday night that there are a total of eight COVID-19 cases in the county, including one that was community spread.
Dr. Philip Huang stated at the press conference that people at an increased risk of sickness, including older people and people with pre-existing conditions should not gather in groups of more than ten people.
Blake Hanson with KDFW shared the breakdown that was given to journalists at the press conference:
Also, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster.
The City of Dallas shared the following information about that declaration:
Mayor Eric Johnson on Thursday, March 12, issued a Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster in response to evidence of community spread of COVID-19 within the City of Dallas.
The proclamation, made pursuant to Section 418 of the Texas Government Code and Chapter 14B of the Dallas City Code, authorizes the city manager of the City of Dallas to restrict gatherings within the city limits to no more than 500 people and to require that all public, private, and commercial labs report the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis to the City. The proclamation also provides the city manager the ability to quickly enact other measures intended to protect the health and welfare of the public.
“Given the evidence of community spread of COVID-19, this was a necessary step that gives the City the authority to do what it needs to do to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents,” said Mayor Johnson. “We must do all that we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent serious illness and deaths in our city.”
The proclamation comes in consultation with Dallas County, which is the City’s public health authority, and other cities in the county. County Judge Clay Jenkins also issued a proclamation that restricted gatherings across the county to 500 people.
The mayor’s proclamation took effect immediately and will expire in seven days unless renewed by the Dallas City Council.
Mayor Johnson has called a special meeting of the Dallas City Council at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, to discuss the city and county’s COVID-19 response and preparations. The mayor intends to place the renewal of the proclamation on the agenda.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the City’s web page, https://www.dallascityhall.com/coronavirus.
