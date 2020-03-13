City of Tyler announces modified operations for facilities that include bans on public walk-ins

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - With the confirmation of Coronavirus cases in Tyler from the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), the City will immediately implement modified operations for facilities to protect the wellness of our staff and community. These modified operations will be in place officially from Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, April 1. Additionally, it is the recommendation by NET Health that all events at City facilities, including private events, be suspended immediately. The City and NET Health will continually monitor the situation to best decide if closures will be lifted or continued.
In an abundance of caution, all City facilities will be closed to public walk-ins. This includes visitors to the Tyler Senior Center, Glass Recreation Center and the Tyler Public Library. All programs and events have been suspended.
Other facilities like the Water Business Office, Tyler Development Center (Permit Center/Building Services/Planning/MPO) and Neighborhood Services will limit service provisions to phone and online interactions. Payments and appointments may still be made over the phone or online.
“As we make this shift to virtual operations with our customers, we ask for understanding and patience,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “These precautions are in the best interest of our residents, visitors, employees and their safety.”
During this reduced service time, staff will clean and disinfect facilities.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and Tyler Transit will remain open to the public. Disinfection best practices have been implemented in order to minimize the risk of exposure and community spread. However, Tyler Transit will go to a limited schedule with more details forthcoming.
The City of Tyler will deploy limited activation of the emergency operations center (EOC) for daily coordination meetings starting Monday, March 16.
These meetings will be lead by the City of Tyler’s Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief David Coble. These meetings will allow for coordination of communication with local partners for preparedness and consistent messaging to the public.
See a complete list of closures and facility phone information below:
Water Business Office, (903) 531-1230
The Water Business Office (WBO) is prepared to accept all transactions (disconnect, reconnect, new services, payments and complaints) via online and telephone. Currently the Kiosk located on the west side of the Water Office is equipped to take cash, checks and debit/credit cards.
In addition, the WBO has two drop boxes: one located at Brookshire’s on Rice Road and the second located on the south side of the building (front) of the Water Business Office. Doors will be locked but customer service representatives will remain available by phone.
Municipal Court, (903) 531-1266
https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/municipal-court The Municipal Court will suspend all court dockets and scheduled jury duty. Staff is prepared to take payments over the phone and online. The Court will attempt to contact all affected parties regarding the postponement of court and reset dates. All Court training events and/or required classes will be reset. Doors will be locked but customer service representatives will remain available by phone.
Tyler Development Center (Permitting/Building Services/Planning/MPO/GIS), (903) 531-1151 https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/development-services
TDC strongly encourages customers to use their digital tools and other resources for development-related activities. Applicants can conduct development-related transactions via https://trakit.cityoftyler.net/eTRAKiT/ AND https://eplans.cityoftyler.org/ or by phone (903) 531-1151 at their convenience. Staff will contact customers concerning scheduled development meetings as they will now be held by conference call. Doors to the Tyler Development Center will be locked; however, staff will remain available by phone.
Neighborhood Services, (903) 531-1303
Neighborhood Services will see clients by appointment only. Doors will be locked but customer service representatives will remain available by phone. Payments may be placed in the drop box located at the Brookshire’s on Rice Road.
Finance, (903) 531-1137
Finance offices will be closed to the public. All accounts payable checks will be sent by mail.
Gallery Main Street/Liberty Hall/Visit Tyler Offices, (903) 595-6905
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Tyler Public Library, (903) 593-7323
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Harvey Convention Center and Parks Offices, (903) 531-1370
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Tyler Senior Center, (903) 597-0781
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Glass Recreation Center, (903) 595-7271
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Tyler Rose Garden Center, (903) 531-1212
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Goodman Museum, (903) 531-1286
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Tyler Recycling Center, (903) 531-1388
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, AVAILABLE BY PHONE.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, (903) 531-2343
TYR will remain open to the public. Disinfection best practices have been implemented in order to diminish the risk of exposure and community spread. Any closures or interruptions to flight service will be determined by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Tyler Police Department, (903) 531-1000
The Tyler Police Department will be limiting physical interaction with the public at both its stations. All front lobby services will be restricted. Investigation and patrol operations will continue as normal. For those who have questions or would like to speak with an officer, they may call the non-emergency dispatch number at (903) 531-1000.
Tyler Animal Control and Shelter, (903) 535-0045
The Tyler Animal Shelter will limit services to appointment only for adoptions and reclaims of pets. Animal Control will continue to respond to calls in the community when received.
Tyler Transit, (903) 533-8057
Tyler Transit will begin limiting service to certain hours with a detailed schedule forthcoming. Additionally, Transit will be implementing a social distancing policy for riders and drivers. All buses will be undergoing extra cleaning and sanitization procedures several times a day.
The City of Tyler and NET Health will continue to monitor the situation and will notify residents and visitors of any extension of these suspensions and facility closures.
Additionally, personal actions by individuals are important to keeping themselves, their families, coworkers and our community healthy. Please remember the following good health habits:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after you have used the bathroom and before eating.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not available.
- Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. These are the primary entrance points for COVID-19 infection.
- Do not share water bottles or similar containers.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash or cough/sneeze into your folded elbow to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.
- Routinely clean surfaces and objects with a cleaning solution that contains bleach.
- Call a doctor if you have a fever, cough, body aches and/or fatigue.
- Stay away from sick people. Social distancing is a concept where one attempts to remain two meters, or about six feet, away from others. This is one way to reduce the possibility of transmission of the virus by sick persons.
- If you or a family member is sick, stay home and limit contact with others.
Click on the links below for more information:
Community members should contact the Northeast Texas Public Health District with questions about COVID-19 by sending an email to ContactUs@netphd.org.
