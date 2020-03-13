City of Tyler announces modified operations for facilities that include bans on public walk-ins

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - With the confirmation of Coronavirus cases in Tyler from the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), the City will immediately implement modified operations for facilities to protect the wellness of our staff and community. These modified operations will be in place officially from Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, April 1. Additionally, it is the recommendation by NET Health that all events at City facilities, including private events, be suspended immediately. The City and NET Health will continually monitor the situation to best decide if closures will be lifted or continued.