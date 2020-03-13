Azleway releases statement after former employee sentenced to prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday afternoon Azleway the faith based agency of Tyler put out a statement after Toni Marie Rambo, 64, of Troup was sentenced to prison.
According to the statement the employee that was responsible for overseeing quality control within the agency and had been a trusted and valued member of the team for over 25 years. In light of the evidence, Azleway’s administration appointed an investigative team and hired a forensic accountant.
The forensic accountant was hired to evaluate the nature of the discovery and to clarify the manner in which the funds had been misappropriated. During the early stages of the investigation, Rambo confessed and was terminated.
Throughout the process Azleway was in communication with legal counsel and law enforcement at the District Attorneys office. They said that despite regular financial controls and annual audits conducted by both state and independent auditors, the theft had continued for at least three years before discovery.
As a result, the administration immediately reviewed and enhanced internal controls to ensure this would not be possible again. The non-profit organization has long maintained insurance coverage in the event of theft by an employee. The statement also said the staff, board and community partners have continued to support and encourage them through this unfortunate time.
“Azleway looks forward to a bright future of providing quality services to children in need through our many programs throughout Texas, including foster care, adoption, residential services, and substance abuse recovery for teens,” said Chester Amidon, Interim Executive Director, Azleway, Inc.
In March 2019, an attorney for Azleway reported the theft to the Smith County Sheriffs Office. County law enforcement said they, along with the Texas Rangers, were already investigating theft allegations against Rambo.
An audit determined almost $190,000 dollars was missing from Azleway accounts. Rambo was sentenced to pay more than $196,000 in restitution. She plead guilty in February.
Rambo testified during her sentencing, telling the court she regrets her actions because they were wrong and that she would go back in time and change it if she could.
