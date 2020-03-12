UT Health East Texas introduces new program to help slow growth of tumors in certain cancer patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas is now offering a treatment that could help slow down the growth of certain types of tumors in cancer patients.
The program, which is new to the East Texas area, is Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy, also known as PRRT.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with the oncologist/hematologist who brought PRRT to East Texas about who it can help, and why she’s excited to offer such treatment to area cancer patients.
Released by UT Health North Campus Tyler:
UT Health North Campus Tyler is now offering Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy, also known as PRRT. This is a relatively new program and the only one in East Texas.
This treatment plan is for patients who have neuroendocrine tumors. The radiation targets and specifically treats the tumor cells with hormone receptor somatostatin. As a result, radiation exposure to healthy tissue is limited, and the side effects are milder compared to chemotherapy drugs. For patients in East Texas who need this treatment, the closest location is Dallas, where the wait time can be up to 12 months.
Alexandria Phan, MD, FACP, is a medical oncologist and hematologist at UT Health North Campus Tyler, who is responsible for bringing this program to East Texas. “UT Health North Campus Tyler will be the first, and for now the only location, in East Texas that can treat neuroendocrine tumors with this targeted therapy,” Phan said. “Having this treatment modality here in East Texas will be much needed for our patients with neuroendocrine tumors, and it will greatly reduce the wait time to life-saving innovative therapy to patients who have these tumors.”
Dr. Phan has 20 plus years of experience specializing in the management of neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal cancers. She was at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for 13 years as a GI medical oncologist, where she taught, did clinical research and treated patients with neuroendocrine and GI cancers.
For more information on the treatment, please call 903-877-7831.
