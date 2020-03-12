UT Health East Texas introduces new program to help slow growth of tumors in certain cancer patients

Alexandria Phan, MD, FACP, is a medical oncologist and hematologist at UT Health North Campus Tyler, who is responsible for bringing this program to East Texas. “UT Health North Campus Tyler will be the first, and for now the only location, in East Texas that can treat neuroendocrine tumors with this targeted therapy,” Phan said. “Having this treatment modality here in East Texas will be much needed for our patients with neuroendocrine tumors, and it will greatly reduce the wait time to life-saving innovative therapy to patients who have these tumors.”