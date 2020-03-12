TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler extends spring break until March 20.
Their full statement is as follows:
Amidst the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the safety of students and the community is of the utmost importance. To preserve this safety, the best preventive practices must be implemented and exercised for the campus. Therefore, please note that UT Health Science Center at Tyler’s Spring break has been extended until March 20, 2020.
At this time, a determination has yet to be made regarding the format and delivery of courses following this extended break. Institutional leadership is currently exploring potential options.
The health, safety and well-being of The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler community remains top priority as institutional officials, faculty and medical experts continuously monitor and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.