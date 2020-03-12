UIL limiting fans at boys state basketbball tournament

“Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees,” the UIL statement stated. “The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.”