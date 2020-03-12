UIL limiting fans at boys state basketbball tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL has made changes to fans that will be allowed to watch the boys state basketball tournament in person.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
Here is the breakdown of what fans will be allowed:
The UIL will not be selling tickets at the gate for the Thursday and Friday semifinals, meaning only spectators with pre-purchased tickets will be allowed into the event.
Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.
“Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees,” the UIL statement stated. “The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.”
This would effect fans from three different East Texas schools: Shelbyville, Martins Mill and LaPoyner.
