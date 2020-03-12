Troup woman gets 40 years in prison for embezzling nearly $200,000 from Azleway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Azleway employee has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the foster home.
Toni Marie Rambo, 64, of Troup, was sentenced Thursday afternoon. Rambo was also sentenced to pay more than $196,000 in restitution. She pleaded guilty in February.
Rambo testified during her sentencing, telling the court she regrets her actions because they were wrong and that she would go back in time and change it if she could.
According to an arrest affidavit, Rambo was the director of quality control for the boys ranch until August of 2018 when she was fired after employees accused her of misappropriating funds.
In March 2019, an attorney for Azleway reported the theft to the Smith County Sheriffs Office. County law enforcement said they, along with the Texas Rangers, were already investigating theft allegations against Rambo.
An audit determined almost $190,000 dollars was missing from Azleway accounts.
