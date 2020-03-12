Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy, breezy, and warm conditions are on tap for our Thursday. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the middle 60s and are expected to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again for highs today thanks to some very breezy southerly winds. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect due to these breezy winds from 10 AM - 7 PM today as winds could gust up to 25+ mph. Cloudy skies today but we will stay dry until later this evening as showers and storms will move in along and just ahead a weak cold front. Severe threat is low in East Texas but a few storms could develop large hail and some strong wind gusts. More rain to persist into the first half of Friday but will remain mostly contained to the northern half of the area. Scattered showers will remain a possibility throughout the weekend as afternoon temperatures continue to warm into the upper 70s. Keep the umbrella handy as we head into the first half of the next workweek. The active rainy pattern we are stuck in persists through the mid part of next week, as showers and storms will continue through at least next Wednesday.