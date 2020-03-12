Texas A&M Commerce suspending face-to-face classes, transitioning online amid COVID-19 concerns

The unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve rapidly. Students, faculty and staff who return to campus should exercise social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for everyday preventive actions. These include: avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue in the trash; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care; and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Those experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should not return to campus and follow the CDC guidelines for self-isolation. Any faculty or staff considered high-risk should take added precautions, and discuss any concerns with their supervisor. We are diligently following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), local public health safety experts, The Texas A&M University System and other universities nationwide.