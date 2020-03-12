SFA to make announcement regarding COVID-19 Thursday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University officials are expected to make an announcement regarding the Novel Coronavirus Thursday afternoon.
An update on the universities health and safety website states the following:
Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). SFA is committed to the health and safety of students, faculty and staff and will be continuously reviewing this evolving situation.
We will keep the entire campus community updated on our website. We anticipate an announcement on Thursday, March 12, at 3 p.m. regarding operations.
As of Thursday morning, officials had not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.
University officials are encouraging students and staff to take part in “tried and true prevention measures” such as, handing washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.
