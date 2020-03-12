Oil Palace postpones weekend concert due to threat of COVID-19

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - In the interest of public health, the Oil Palace in Tyler has postponed Friday night’s Jamey Johnson concert and rescheduled for Saturday, October 17.
According to a post on the venue’s Facebook page, the Oil Palace legal team has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and consulting with local and state health officials.
“We understand and can appreciate the fear that has been created surrounding the virus and large groups of people in confined spaces," said spokesman Kevin Barbaro. “We are happy that all parties involved have a greed to simply postpone the show and we look forward to having Jamey Johnson, Wade Bowen and Sundance Head back for their show on Saturday, October 17, 2020.”
All tickets for the March 13, 2020 show are automatically transferred to the new date. Additional tickets will reportedly go on sale immediately for the show on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.