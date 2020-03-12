NJCAA tournaments postponed until April 20

(KLTV/KTRE) - The NJCAA has postponed tournaments until Monday, April 20.
The statement in full reads as follows:
In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, the NJCAA has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming Division I and Division II men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Division III men’s and women’s championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday, March 13.
Originally scheduled to begin the week of March 16, the four upcoming national championship events - DI men, DI women, DII men and DII women will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.
