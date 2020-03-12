Marshall police release identity of homicide victim found after apartment fire

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - On Tuesday, March 10 at 10:41 a.m., the Marshall Emergency Telecommunications center received a call reporting smoke coming out of a second-story bedroom in the Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Police Department units were dispatched to the location and observed a visible fire coming from that bedroom. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control, but they discovered one deceased individual inside the apartment.