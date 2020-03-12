LeTourneau University cancels all in-person classes, all classes going online

· Students will be allowed to stay on campus and food service will resume on March 16. However, for students who have been away for Spring Break, it is our strong recommendation that you do not return to campus. For students who remained on campus for Spring Break, we encourage you to consider returning home. All students living in on-campus housing will receive an email from Student Life with a link to a survey that all on-campus students must complete to indicate their living arrangements during the time that classes are cancelled and on-line only.