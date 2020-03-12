Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas records 1st coronavirus case; patient hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the person is from Pine Bluff and is currently in isolation at a hospital. The governor also declared a public health emergency. Hutchinson says the person had traveled out of state recently but had no international travel. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. COVID-19 has infected more than 1,000 people so far in the United States and killed at least 30.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS
Officer dies after being shot during Arkansas traffic stop
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Arkansas has died following a shooting during a traffic stop that also left a suspect wounded. The Hot Springs Police Department says Officer Brent Scrimshire conducted the traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hot Springs. Scrimshire and the suspect were shot. The department says Scrimshire was taken to a hospital, where he died. The name and condition of the suspect weren't immediately released. The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.
BOY'S KILLING
Judge appoints special master in Arkansas murder trial
BENTONVILLE. Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has appointed a special master to investigate the conduct of a witness who charged at his stepfather during his stepfather's sentencing hearing for the 2015 killing of a young son. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Circuit Judge Brad Karren, who declared a mistrial after the incident, told prosecutors and Mauricio Alejandro Torres' attorneys on Tuesday that he appointed a Little Rock attorney, Tim Cullen, to look into the matter. A jury convicted Torres of capital murder and battery in the killing of his 6-year-old son, but the judge scheduled a March 19 hearing to determine if the whole case or just the sentencing portion will need to be retried.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG TRIAL
Trial delayed for white supremacist gang members in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The federal trial for a white supremacist gang accused in Arkansas of a string of brutal tactics has been delayed until August. A federal judge on Monday granted the delay in the trial of New Aryan Empire members. The trial was to have begun March 23; it will now begin Aug. 24. The judge wrote that he expected the trial to last eight to 12 weeks. Dozens of members of the gang have been named in federal indictments issued in 2017 and last year.
PRISONER TRANSPORT-SEX ASSAULTS
Trial for inmate transport driver begins in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial is underway in Little Rock for a prison transport driver accused of sexually assaulting two female inmates. Eric Scott Kindley is charged with deprivation of rights and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Federal prosecutors allege that Kindley sexually assaulted the women in 2014 and 2017 while transporting them between lockups. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the trial could last up to two weeks.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Remains found in Arkansas near ID of missing Missouri woman
JOINER, Ark. (AP) — Relatives of a Missouri woman who has been missing for three months say a farmer has found human remains in a muddy Arkansas field next to a purse containing the woman's identification. Mississippi County, Arkansas, Sheriff Dale Cook said his office was contacted Monday morning about the remains. They were found near Joiner, Arkansas, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) from where 36-year-old Michele Bell lived in Caruthersville, Missouri, the Southeast Missourian reports. Bell’s aunt Lisa Chandler, said the discovery was made “a couple of miles” from where Bell was last seen with her vehicle on Dec. 9.