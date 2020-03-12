Judge sets Smith County Pct. 1 constables race between Garmon, Harris

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Jack Skeen, Jr., ruled Thursday that Smith County Pct. 1 constable candidate Willie Mims will not be on the runoff ballot.
The runoff election will be between current Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon and corrections officer Curtis Traylor Harris.
“Whatever the judge had ruled today was going to be my final deal. I think the judge is being fair,” Garmon said after the hearing. “I’m going to run on my experience. It’ll just be two. Just be me and Curtis. It won’t be Mims. I think the court trying to do the right thing because I did everything right. I went through all the procedures.”
Mims attorneys advised him not to speak to media after the hearing.
The runoff election is set for May 26, 2020.
