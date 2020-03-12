Jacksonville ISD: Students, staff scheduled to return next Monday, situation fluid

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD said students and staff are currently scheduled to return to campuses next Monday.
According to a statement from the district, Dr. Chad Kelly, Jacksonville ISD Superintendent is in close contact with county emergency officials and is following all CDC updates.
The statement says this is a fluid situation and should plans change, students, staff, and parents will be immediately notified. As a precautionary measure, the district said they have requested for all staff members to report their travel information during spring break, and campuses have been cleaned and empty during this week.
They said they will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.