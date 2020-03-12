Henderson County Jail questions inmates about travel, symptoms as COVID-19 spreads nationwide

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Inside the Henderson County Jail, every new inmate gets a questionnaire.
“We basically got with our medical provider, who is Southern Health Partners, and we’ve got a questionnaire that anytime an inmate comes into your facility, we ask this questionnaire, and it’ll show flags or anything if we need to be concerned,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
There are eight questions on the form, all looking for red flags indicating a possible case of COVID-19.
“Out of country travel, have you been exposed or do you know if you’ve been exposed to anybody with the coronavirus in the past 14 days? If so, do you have any symptoms?” Hillhouse said.
If an inmate shows signs of having COVID-19, they’ll be placed in quarantine away from workers and other inmates, Hillhouse said.
“We can put an inmate in a negative pressure cell, turn on all the exhaust fans, and it would take everything from inside the facility and put it outside the facility,” Hillhouse said.
Sheriff Hillhouse said keeping inmates separated from each other is no easy task, but they’re prepared to quarantine any inmate showing symptoms.
“In a jail setting, that can be difficult, however, but we’ve got places back there that we can quarantine inmates,” Hillhouse said.
