Experiment: Touching your face without even thinking about it

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After hearing officials stress the importance of washing our hands and making sure to not touch our faces, we decided to try an experiment to learn how often we touch our faces and don't even realize it.
Since the city council meeting was recorded last night, we watched that video for 15 minutes to count how many times each of them touched their faces.
We started the timer once all the city council members were seated and within seven seconds, one person put their hands right next to their mouth.
10 seconds later, one person grabs his glasses but at the same time another member touches the back of his head.
Six seconds later, a person puts his hands up to his mouth.
Then 12 seconds pass by, a different person puts one hand right on her face close to her mouth.
Within these 15 minutes we found that every member touched their face at least once and some touched their face several times. The total number of times they touched their face, 78.
This experiment was not done to put blame on anyone, just to make people aware of how easy it is to touch your face without realizing you’re doing it.
If you need to touch your face, use a tissue and throw it away.
As always, the best known methods for preventing the spread of infections by this or other viruses are:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.