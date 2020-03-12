East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly Cloudy skies are expected to continue for the rest of the day today. As we head into the evening hours, a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will exist, generally north of Interstate 20, and the skies should become mostly cloudy. There is a Marginal Risk for a few storms to become severe, so we will monitor anything that forms, making sure you know about it first. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will continue over the northern sections of East Texas during the overnight hours/early morning on Friday, then the overall coverage will diminish. Most of the rain should remain north of I-20, but a few may move south…just a few. Over the next week, or so, rain chances will remain in the forecast. Highest chances will be north of Hwy 79…Palestine, Jacksonville, Henderson, Carthage line. As a front move over northern areas tonight/Friday morning, winds should shift out of the East for a while before turning back out of the south on Saturday. Temperatures will remain well above seasonal averages through next week…at least. Rainfall totals over the next week should average from 1.50” to near 4.00” over norther areas…highest along I-30, and from .50” to near 1.50” over Deep East Texas. This is a difficult forecast to pin down as the ‘storm track’ should remain over southern Oklahoma/Northern Texas, but if it changes either north or south, this will likely change. Please stay tuned.