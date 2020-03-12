DPS: 2 people killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Two people died after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on Interstate 20 about one mile east of Hallsville Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the wreck on the eastbound side of I-20 at about 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
The preliminary crash report shows that the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling east on I-20 when he or she struck the rear end of a 2011 Nissan Altima that was also headed east. Then the Altima a trailer that was being towed by a 2017 Freightliner truck.
The driver and passenger in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated.
“Identification will be released when the next of kin have been notified,” the press release stated.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash.
According to the press release, the wreck is still under investigation.
