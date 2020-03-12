City of Henderson to suspend public events through end of March

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after you have used the bathroom and before eating. • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not available. • Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. These are the primary entrance points for COVID-19 infection. • Do not share water bottles or similar containers. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash or cough/sneeze into your folded elbow to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets. • Routinely clean surfaces and objects with a cleaning solution that contains bleach. • Call a doctor if you have a fever, cough, body aches and/or fatigue. • Stay away from sick people. Social distancing is a concept where one attempts to remain two meters, or about six feet, away from others. This is one way to reduce the possibility of transmission of the virus by sick persons. • If you or a family member is sick, stay home and limit contact with others. Click on the link below for more information: Centers for Disease Control