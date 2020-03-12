CHI St. Luke’s limits visitors to East Texas hospitals due to coronavirus concerns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial has announced changes to visitation policies at its East Texas hospitals and facilities due to concerns related COVID-19.
Temporary restrictions are in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the hospital system announced.
“The modified visitor policy restricts the number of visitors to two (2) adult visitors per patient per day for non-isolation patients and one (1) adult visitor per patient per day for isolation patients,” a news release stated.
The changes apply to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial San Augustine, and CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston.
"Additionally, visitors may be asked to wear a mask, gown, or gloves depending on the health condition of the patient they’re visiting. Visitors may be screened upon entering the hospital and visitors who are ill will not be allowed to enter the facility unless seeking care. Visitors will be instructed not to visit common areas, such as cafeterias, waiting rooms, lobbies, and gift shops.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.