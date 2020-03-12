Brook Hill School delays return from spring break due to COVID-19

In order to limit the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to our campus and community, and because the health and safety of the Brook Hill students, faculty, and families is our primary concern, we are extending Spring Break for students and suspending all extracurricular activities through Sunday, March 22. This decision is made in conjunction with the opinion of Brook Hill’s Student Health Advisory Committee and the Doctors and Nurses who make up the committee. At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among the Brook Hill community, but out of an abundance of caution, and to best discern the situation and next steps, we believe that delaying school is a prudent decision.