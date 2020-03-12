Brook Hill School delays return from spring break due to COVID-19

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - From the Brook Hill School:
Dear Brook Hill Families,
In order to limit the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to our campus and community, and because the health and safety of the Brook Hill students, faculty, and families is our primary concern, we are extending Spring Break for students and suspending all extracurricular activities through Sunday, March 22. This decision is made in conjunction with the opinion of Brook Hill’s Student Health Advisory Committee and the Doctors and Nurses who make up the committee. At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among the Brook Hill community, but out of an abundance of caution, and to best discern the situation and next steps, we believe that delaying school is a prudent decision.
Please note that weeks ago we restricted travel to the areas that the CDC has labeled as high risk, which as of today includes: China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Italy https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/hcp/clinical-criteria.html. (If you have traveled to any of those countries please let me know immediately.)
In light of the continued progression of the coronavirus, we urge you to take the following precautions:
1. Anyone who has traveled for SPARC week or Spring Break should monitor themselves for fever and flu symptoms. If you become sick, you should stay home and see a doctor immediately.
2. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
4. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
5. Stay home when you are sick.
6. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
7. Disinfect frequently touched objectsThere are many resources available on the web to research the coronavirus.
Three resources that you may want to consider are:
This is a rapidly changing situation and we will continue to monitor it closely and communicate as necessary.As always, please let me know if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Rod Fletcher
Head of School
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.