Brazos Transit District increases sanitation practices amid COVID-19 spread

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Brazos Transit District in Lufkin serves roughly 5,600 riders every month.
As a precautionary step, they are increasing the intensity of their sanitation procedures on all vehicles, in all 16 counties that they service.
All of their drivers are trained on communicable diseases and the preventive steps. One being cleaning frequently touched surfaces on and off their vehicles.
“Things like keyboards, door knobs, light switches, phones. And in the bus, the hand rails, the seats, the pull chords,” said Jo Penn, director of marketing and development. “Anything that would be frequently touched, we clean daily.”
The disinfecting takes place at the end of every shift. Each driver has two shifts per day.
It's a three-step process and since they’ve started this, more supplies have been purchased.
“I would say they have doubled. Just to keep the precautionary measures and make sure that everybody is safe,” Penn said. “And just to give people the peace of mind that we are doing everything that we can to prevent the spread of coronavirus and all the other communicable diseases.”
It starts in the back of the bus, with the handicap lift and moves toward the front. Cleaning seats, rails, pull chords, and windows. Anything people come in contact with.
“We start with the soap and the water and we’re just going to wipe any surface that may come in contact. Especially the touch bars,” said Nelson Barbee, with facility maintenance.
Next, they go over the same surface with disinfecting wipes. Lastly, the added step, the electrostatic sprayer. Which they began looking into at the beginning of the year.
“We started looking at it and thought that it would be in our best interest to go ahead and purchase these sprayers,” Penn said. “And they came in just in the nick of time.”
The spray helps with step one and two.
“This gives the disinfectant a positive charge which helps it adhere to all the surfaces,” Barbee said.
The process takes about ten minutes to thoroughly complete. Barbee said he has noticed an increase in the way people are handling things.
“They’re using napkins and paper towels to touch surfaces, rather than bare handed like they would,” he said.
Penn said they haven’t seen a decrease in riders.
BTD continues to keep an eye on CDC updates and continually trains their drivers with any new information.
The CDC has confirmed at least 14 cases of COVID-19 in the greater Houston area. Gregg County is home to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in East Texas, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
