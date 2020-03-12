Angelina County health professional talks about effectiveness of expired hand sanitizer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In the midst of concern about the coronavirus, a health care professional at Angelina County and Cities Health District spoke to KTRE about ways to keep your hands clean, specifically, with hand-sanitizer.
Hand washing is the best tool that we can use to prevent the spread of infection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if soap and water are not available, people should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-percent alcohol.
“You want to look at the instructions on the back of the bottle. Most of them suggest about a dime-sized amount in your hand,” Paula Botsford said.
Health care professionals suggest that people not use expired hand sanitizers. Studies show as alcohol evaporates over time; the percentage of your hand sanitizer’s active ingredient drops.
“The effectiveness decreases with the expiration date. It is really better to use good hand-washing,” Botsford explained. “But in a pinch, if that’s all you have, I would go ahead and use the expired hand-sanitizer and try to wash your hands as soon as you can.”
Germs are on every surface you touch like cell phones, doorknobs, remote controls, and other everyday objects. Botsford said practicing cleanliness is their main concern.
“Right now, as health care professionals, we are more in tune to being safe and trying to keep our community well,” Botsford said. “We’re using good hand-washing here at the health district between our patients and our everyday practice.”
The CDC says alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, but sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.
