Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy skies early with sun in the afternoon. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a humid start to the morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. By the afternoon, the cloud cover will start to break up which will help temperatures warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy from the southwest. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day, with clouds early, clearing in the afternoon, and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few stray showers could potentially move in late on Thursday. A cold front will pass through East Texas on Friday morning, bringing with it widespread showers and a cool off to the upper 60s. Rain will continue through the weekend as temperatures return to the 70s. Monday and Tuesday of next week expect mostly cloudy skies, showers, and above average temperatures.