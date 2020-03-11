WEBXTRA: East Texas woman asking for kidney donation with ad on car

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jane Ann Morrison has been waiting for a kidney for six years and she has a unique way of trying to find one - her car.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux spoke to Morrison Wednesday about the search and what possible donors should know.
Morrison has an ad on her car that says, Kidney transplant needed. Please donate ASAP." It also has her phone number.
According to Morrison, she has been dealing with her illness for the past six years. She goes to dialysis three or four times a week, and each time, the process takes four and a half hours.
If someone turns out to be a match, the donation process only takes three days, Morrison said. She said with the advances in medical surgery, the procedure is now laparoscopic, which means it is minimally invasive and only requires a small incision.
Even if you’re not a match with Morrison, there are other people only the kidney donation list that you could be matched with.
If you are interested in donating a kidney to Morrison, her number is (903) 530-5400. The number for the Baylor hospital in Dallas is (214) 820-GIFT (4438), and the number for the Willis-Knighton hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana is 1800-521-GIVE (4483).
We’ll have more on this story later tonight.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.