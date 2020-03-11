WATCH: East Texas agriculture teacher reacts to cancellation of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas agriculture teachers and students are loading up and heading back home following the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, rodeo officials said, “in the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close. The grounds will close at 4 p.m. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order.”
Carthage High School agriculture teacher Mark Davis spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland on East Texas Now following the announcement.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.