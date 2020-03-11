Van Zandt County sheriff looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive following chase

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’S Office says they need the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.
On March 10, the subject identified as Jacob Howell of Fruitvale was involved in a disturbance involving a weapon. The sheriff’s statement says Howell left the residence and then returned to the Fruitvale area around VZCR 1124 and 1126 in a stolen vehicle where he was confronted by Law Enforcement Officials.
Howell evaded arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and led Law Enforcement on a short pursuit where Howell dumped the stolen vehicle in a wooded area and evaded officers on foot. the sheriff says.
Howell is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Howell or know where he is, do not confront him. Contact your local law enforcement officials immediately.
Sheriff Corbett would like to thank Edgewood and Grand Saline Police Departments as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.