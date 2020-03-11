Suspects in custody after staging fake bomb prank in Kilgore Walmart

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - From Kilgore Police Department:
At 5:54 p.m. this evening, KPD officers were on scene at Walmart investing a theft. While at the store, officers were alerted to a suspicious backpack located in the store. The backpack was placed in a manner and labeled to be a bomb.
The employees and customers were evacuated pending further investigation. Through suspect interviews, investigating officers felt it was safe to open and inspect the backpack contents. The backpack was found to contain several stuffed animals, and was intentionally placed to be a social media prank.
Three suspects have been taken into custody for terroristic threat.
