Spring Hill High school student achieves dream, accepted to Air Force Academy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Spring Hill High School senior has always dreamed of serving the country that he loves. Now, he gets to take the first step in making the dream a reality.
Red, white and blue run through Bryce Wallace’s veins. He loves the United States of America and has had his sites set on serving the country since he was a child.
“I’ve always wanted to join the military. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to," says Wallace. "But, I set my eyes on the Academy in third grade.”
Wallace recently applied to the United States Air Force Academy. After tests, essays and physical exams, he learned he was in the twelve percent of students admitted.
“It’s incredible to see your child have a dream since he was eight years old and then watch it come true," says Bryce’s mother, Meredith Shinghal.
Aside from the tests and essays, Wallace also had another portion of the application process to complete.
“You have to get nominated by either a senator, congressman, or the President or the Vice President," Wallace explains. "I was very fortunate to get nominated by the President and our congressman, Louie Gohmert.”
Wallace is making Texas proud, especially his support system of teachers and staff at Spring Hill.
“We are all extremely proud of him," says his teacher, Charlotte Kincy. "It’s such a great opportunity for him. He is going to make Spring Hill very proud. He is going to go on to be very successful in everything he does.”
But, Wallace his humble. He will not tell you of his many accomplishments. Instead, he will tell you about the power of hard work and determination.
“I’m not the strongest or smartest or fastest,” he says. "But, it’s about having a goal in mind and making sure you don’t derail that in any way.”
And most importantly, he will tell you about selflessness.
“Service for me is…well, I’m grateful to do it because so many people have done it before me.”
Wallace received congressional nominations for three service academies: Army, Navy and Air Force. He is still waiting to hear back regarding his applications for Army and Navy.
