Panola County Sheriff’s Office: Divers recovered body of possible drowning victim from Lake Murvaul

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Divers from the DeSoto Parish Fire District recovered the body of a possible drowning victim from Lake Murval on Wednesday morning, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible missing person/drowning victim at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The caller indicated that her husband was last seen fishing from their pier on the south side of Lake Murvaul about three hours earlier, but she had been unable to find him.
PCSO deputies, a Panola County constable, ad Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens all responded to the scene. Authorities searched for the man for five hours, the press release stated. Then the search was suspended until daybreak.
The search resumed at daybreak on Wednesday morning. At about 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, divers from the DeSoto Parish Fire District located the man near the fishing pier where he had last been seen.
“The name of the victim remains withheld until full family notification can be made,” the press release stated.
