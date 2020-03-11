NCAA president closes national tournament to public, advises limiting attendance at all college sports

(KLTV/KTRE) - NCAA President Mark Emmert made an announcement on Wednesday regarding attendance at sports events.
Emmert has decided to close the national tournament to the public due to concerns about COVID-19.
This statement in full follows:
The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division ! men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of our public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes.
We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the student and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.
In East Texas sports, the Southland Conference Tournament is still open to the public. If a statement is released that changes that, we will update our sites and newscasts with that information.
You can also watch the following page for updates: SFASU.edu.
