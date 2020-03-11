NCAA conferences alter postseason tournaments due to coronavirus threat

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple postseason conferences are being affected by the threat of the coronavirus.
They Ivy League was the first major conference to cancel their postseason basketball tournaments. The league will award their post season bids to the NCAA Tournament to the Yale men and Princeton women, for finishing first in the regular season.
The Big West will play their tournaments but will not have any fans in the arena. The Mid Atlantic Conference announced they are limiting the audience of their tournament to just essential personnel, credentialed institution employees, credentialed media members and family of participating student-athletes.
Here in East Texas SFA fans attending the Southland Conference Tournament will notice some changes. The conference announced while they are not making any drastic changes they will be posting informational flyers around the arena and are asking anyone with any illness to not come to the tournament. They have also told teams they are allowed to alter the post-game handshake if they would like.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.