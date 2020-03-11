Nacogdoches political parties sticking to convention schedule despite COVID-19 concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Political parties across the state must decide if changes or postponements of county conventions should occur in light of the COVID-19 concerns.
Nacogdoches County Republicans and Democrats are sticking with the schedule to conduct party conventions on March 21.
The precinct and county conventions are very important in the political process, according to the chairs of both parties.
“It’s really where the grassroots of delegates that will advance on through state and national conventions begin,” explained Bradley Reynolds. the Republican Party chair for Nacogdoches County.
Mike Strong, the Democratic party chair for Nacogdoches County, added, “But also do it safely, so our people are safe and secure from COVID-19."
Party chairs are following advisories from state party leaders on how the gatherings should be conducted.
“They’re telling us to be cautious,” Strong said. “They say, ‘Yes, you do have to run a convention. We do need to get those delegates, but do it in a way that makes sense in your area.'”
Reynolds said, “We have communicated with the Republican Party. At this point, there is no real concern. It’s local people.”
Adjustments were made. The Democratic County Convention will be moved from the high school to the courthouse annex.
“A shorter convention. We won’t have as many speeches, as many activities. Try to get people into our business and then go home safely,” Strong said of his plan.
The unknown is if the virus will influence people to stay home or not seek a delegate position at the much larger state convention held in metropolitan areas.
“I don’t know if it’s going to necessarily,” Reynolds said. “It may affect some people.”
The state conventions aren't until May, so there's still some time to make the tough calls.
“It’s a concern for all of us about big meetings like this,” Strong said.
Both parties will conduct county conventions on Saturday, March 21. The Democrats will begin registering at 8 a.m. with the convention starting at 9 a.m. at the Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex. The Republicans will gather in the Nacogdoches County Courthouse district courtroom at 10 a.m.
