Nacogdoches law enforcement wrangling loose livestock, looking for owner

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of dozens of cows found wandering from their property.
The loose livestock were reported before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday near County Road 240 and Farm to Market Road 1878, between Martinsville and Garrison.
According to a Facebook post, about 30 head of mixed breed cows and calves were spread out over a half-mile.
Motorists in the area are asked to slow down and use caution.
Anyone with information on the owner of the cattle is asked to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (936) 559-2600.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.