Lufkin couple waiting to disembark cruise ship hit by coronavirus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was the second day of the disembarkation process for a Grand Princess cruise ship.
The virus-hit ship docked Monday in Oakland, California with thousands of passengers and crew aboard.
One Lufkin couple was spending their 51st wedding anniversary on the ship.
The Reynolds are on the Grand Princess cruise ship and have been quarantined to their room for the last five to six days.
“All we know is that, once we disembark today we’ll go through a test station here at the ship, and then we’ll be escorted to a charter plane, to keep us away from the crowds as much as possible,” said Bobby Reynolds.
He said that they are receiving three meals a day, but no one is coming directly inside their room.
“They don’t come in our room and clean our bed or anything, just for safety,” Reynolds said. “We’ve been issued dust masks. So anytime we open the door we put our dust mask on. You know, they’ve taken all the necessary precautions.”
He said they were aware of coronavirus, mainly overseas, before they left and didn’t think about it being this close to home.
“But again, you take a chance. I mean, you can go to Walmart and get it,” Reynolds said. “It’s just one of those things that happened and we’re thankful that Princess has tried to take care of us as best they could.”
The couple has many friends and family they’ve been in contact with over the phone.
“And they’re all wanting to do things around the house and take care of things while we’re gone and take care of our mail and the important things that have to be done,” Reynolds said.
The couple is looking forward to seeing their dogs and friends and getting life back to normal after their quarantine.
“We’re doing good, and I’m thankful my wife is with me, and we’re with each other,” Reynolds said. “And we’re still feeling good and doing okay.”
The couple is preparing to quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio once they disembark.
They are still waiting to get more information on the quarantine process.
