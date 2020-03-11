Lubbock travel agent weighs in on Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the World Health Organization, the Coronavirus has hit over 100 countries, and now, a Lubbock travel agent says it’s impacting the travel industry, but she doesn’t want to you to cancel your trip just yet.
“We’ve seen so many people calling in to us to ask about cancellation penalties, canceling their trips,” said Lindsay Foerster, of Foerster Travel in Lubbock. “And it’s really affecting our industry. We have an 818 billion dollar industry for travel. So when the airlines aren’t flying, or you know, when they’re losing money, hotels are losing money.”
The CDC hasn’t placed any travel restrictions on the United States, so she’s encouraging you to continue to book a trip and keep the trips you have booked, but keep in mind other places with travel restrictions.
“If people are booked to Italy, where we’ve seen a huge outbreak, and you know, the government is saying, ‘Hey, let’s not go to Italy. Flights have been canceled.' You know, then we may advise our clients to say ‘Okay, let’s look at the cancellation here.”
She’s also warning her clients about cancellation fees.
“You have to understand that if you cancel, you may be paying, you know, several hundred dollars in penalties because the insurance isn’t going to cover it.”
Most insurance companies aren’t covering cancellations due to coronavirus since the public has known about the outbreak since January.
“It’s just it’s a case by case basis,” said Foerster. “If you are young, healthy, don’t have any medical condition, we encourage you to take the trip.”
Now, she says, you may even see great deals.
“It’s always great to save a few hundred dollars to go to a new destination and take a couple of days off.”
For more information on travel restrictions to certain countries, visit cdc.gov/travel/notices
