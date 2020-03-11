Lone Star Impressions exhibit on display at Tyler Museum of Art

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press highlights more than 30 fine art prints executed in a variety of techniques at the Austin-based collaborative workshop from over the years.
The artists featured in the exhibit are primarily from Texas, said Caleb Bell, curator at the Tyler Museum of Art.
Flatbed Press was founded in 1989 by Katherine Brimberry and Mark Lesly Smith, according to the Tyler Museum of Art’s website.
This exhibition is a continuation in the Lone Star Impressions exhibition series showcasing Texas-based printmaking studios and promoting education in printmaking, according to the website.
Some of the printmaking processes explored in the exhibit are lithography and etching.
“Educating the public on printmaking is very important so this exhibition really just kind of strives to really take a deep dive at different techniques and really just how much work and effort goes into bringing these works to life,” Bell said.
Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press will be on display through May 31.
Click here to learn more about the Tyler Museum of Art, including admission, hours of operation and other exhibits on display.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.