Lindale police: Wrecked 18-wheeler blocking both westbound lanes on I-20

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A wrecked 18-wheeler is blocking both of the westbound lanes on Interstate 20 between Toll 49 and FM 849, according to the Lindale Police Department.
A spokeswoman for the Lindale Police Department said the 18-wheeler took out a section of guardrail. The wreck occurred Wednesday morning.
Traffic on the westbound side of I-20 is extremely backed up.
The spokeswoman for the Lindale Police Department said there is no information at this time about any injuries. She also said there is no estimate on how long it will take emergency personnel to clear the wreck and re-open the westbound lanes of I-20.
Motorists traveling that section of I-20 should use caution and expect delays. If possible, drivers should take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.
