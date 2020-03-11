Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG TRIAL
Trial delayed for white supremacist gang members in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The federal trial for a white supremacist gang accused in Arkansas of a string of brutal tactics has been delayed until August. A federal judge on Monday granted the delay in the trial of New Aryan Empire members. The trial was to have begun March 23; it will now begin Aug. 24. The judge wrote that he expected the trial to last eight to 12 weeks. Dozens of members of the gang have been named in federal indictments issued in 2017 and last year.
DEPUTY FIRED-DOG SHOT
Former deputy pleads no contest to animal cruelty
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A former Faulkner County sheriff's deputy has pleaded no contest to an animal cruelty charge after he was accused of shooting a small dog in the head. Keenan Wallace was fired last year after a video clip showed him shooting a Chihuahua mix named Reese's. The Log Cabin Democrat reports that Wallace entered the no-contest plea last week. He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.
PRISONER TRANSPORT-SEX ASSAULTS
Trial for inmate transport driver begins in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal trial is underway in Little Rock for a prison transport driver accused of sexually assaulting two female inmates. Eric Scott Kindley is charged with deprivation of rights and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Federal prosecutors allege that Kindley sexually assaulted the women in 2014 and 2017 while transporting them between lockups. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the trial could last up to two weeks.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Remains found in Arkansas near ID of missing Missouri woman
JOINER, Ark. (AP) — Relatives of a Missouri woman who has been missing for three months say a farmer has found human remains in a muddy Arkansas field next to a purse containing the woman's identification. Mississippi County, Arkansas, Sheriff Dale Cook said his office was contacted Monday morning about the remains. They were found near Joiner, Arkansas, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) from where 36-year-old Michele Bell lived in Caruthersville, Missouri, the Southeast Missourian reports. Bell’s aunt Lisa Chandler, said the discovery was made “a couple of miles” from where Bell was last seen with her vehicle on Dec. 9.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas directs screening at nursing homes over virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials have told the state's nursing homes to screen staff and visitors over concerns about the new coronavirus. The state departments of Health and Human Services on Monday issued a directive laying out screening procedures for long-term care facilities. Arkansas hasn't had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19. Visitors will be asked if they've been to countries with sustained transmission of COVID-19 or whether they have had contact with anyone infected with or investigated for COVID-19. The screening procedures will also include temperature checks for visitors and staff.
DHS WORKERS-TURNOVER
Arkansas DHS requests care-workers get a pay increase
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services is requesting double-digit pay increases for direct-care workers at state institutions for the developmentally disabled. The proposed changes in the 12-18% salary increase are in hopes to reduce employee turnover. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the department's proposal includes five human development centers. Part of the proposal would also offer free training for all employees to become certified nursing assistants and require the direct-care staff members from all five centers to achieve the certification by the end of the year. Pay increases and trainings still need to be approved by the Legislature.