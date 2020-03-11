Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials have told the state's nursing homes to screen staff and visitors over concerns about the new coronavirus. The state departments of Health and Human Services on Monday issued a directive laying out screening procedures for long-term care facilities. Arkansas hasn't had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19. Visitors will be asked if they've been to countries with sustained transmission of COVID-19 or whether they have had contact with anyone infected with or investigated for COVID-19. The screening procedures will also include temperature checks for visitors and staff.