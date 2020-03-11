Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year. The 7-footer is the only player in the conference averaging a double-double. Azubuike and his Jayhawks teammate Devon Dotson are the only unanimous picks for the AP All-Big 12 first team released Tuesday. Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, TCU senior guard Desmond Bane and Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle are the other first-team selections. Scott Drew was picked as coach of the year after No. 5 Baylor set a Big 12 record winning 23 games in a row.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma will unveil a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during its spring game April 18. Coach Lincoln Riley says the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and now is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top-ranked Kansas and fifth-ranked Baylor headline the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week. Both schools earned a first-round bye and won't get started until Thursday. The tournament begins with a doubleheader Wednesday night featuring TCU against Kansas State and Oklahoma State against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the past six tournaments, though they have a big challenge this year. Texas Tech is back trying to break through at the Big 12 tourney, where the Red Raiders have struggled despite plenty of NCAA Tournament success the past two years.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes with the parity in the Southeastern Conference that a handful of teams could do the same thing his Tigers did in last year's league tournament and run the table. SEC teams can lock up an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning four games in as many days in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn did it last year en route to its first Final Four berth in school history. Pearl sees Kentucky as being superior team this year with everyone else having a good shot in a wide-open field.