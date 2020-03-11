Fugitive wanted by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office taken into custody

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fugitive wanted by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Howell was located and taken into custody by law enforcement officials Tuesday.
Howell was wanted by the sheriff’s office after authorities say he was involved in a disturbance involving a weapon. Howell left a residence on Tuesday, then returned to the Fruitvale area around County Road 1124 and 1126 in a stolen vehicle. There, he was confronted by law enforcement officers.
Authorities said Howell evaded arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and led law enforcement on a short pursuit where Howell dumped the stolen vehicle in a wooded area and evaded officers on foot.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.