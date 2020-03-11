East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies through Thursday. Rain chances increase late on Thursday and is likely to continue through, at least, the middle part of next week. It is not going to rain the entire time, but the chances for rainfall each day will remain fairly high. Lesser chances over the southern half of East Texas as the storm track in the upper levels of the atmosphere will draw in Pacific Moisture over the northern sections of the area. Rainfall totals over northern areas could range from 2 to 3 inches and from 1 to 2 inches over southern sections…this is through the middle part of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly mild as well. At this time, we are not looking for much severe weather in East Texas. A few isolated heavier thundershowers will be possible. Please keep those umbrellas handy.