WEBXTRA: Carter BloodCare sends units to Seattle amid coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carter BloodCare has responded to a plea for help from a Seattle-area community blood center by shipping 100 units of type O Rh positive blood.
From Carter BloodCare:
Bloodworks Northwest is responsible for supplying blood products to hospitals that are in the middle of ground zero for the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.
The blood program reported 12 canceled blood drives by one of the region’s largest employers.
Additionally, schools and universities have closed and businesses are implementing employee telecommuting. One blood banking executive called it ‘the perfect storm for a blood shortage.’
“The strength of the blood banking community is in its willingness to pull together when disasters threaten the blood supply,” said B.J. Smith, vice president of business development for Carter BloodCare. “Carter BloodCare does not have an excess of inventory right now. Instead, we are stepping up with a trust in our local blood donors to make appointments and walk in to our blood drives and donation centers to help us make up the difference.”
As your community blood center, Carter BloodCare encourages all eligible donors to make and keep appointments so that we can maintain our local blood supply while also being available to help other centers that could be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The local blood supply is holding steady but is not at an optimal level.
Spring break begins this week for some schools and continues through the following week for others. Giving blood is an essential act of preparation as the country and the state of Texas prepare for COVID-19. Giving blood remains safe. The first line of protection for the blood supply is the routine health screening of donors.
This includes our asking if you are healthy and feeling well on the day of donation. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu you should not present to give blood. Donors are routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin.
Modern medicine relies on the availability of blood every day. Blood transfusions occur in trauma centers, heart and vascular hospitals, and cancer treatment centers, to name only a few. One in seven patients admitted to a hospital could require a blood transfusion.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.