Gregg County area health officials encourage coronavirus precautions

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Health officials from throughout Gregg County and the East Texas region are working together to coordinate a response to COVID-19.
Officials held a news conference Tuesday to discuss emergency preparation steps and to encourage residents to take preventative steps.
Representatives from the Gregg County Health Department, Northeast Texas Public Health District, local municipalities, and hospitals are participated in the news conference.
Health officials encourage residents to take precautions to avoid exposure and spread of viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
